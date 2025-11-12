Arcadis and Jupiter Intelligence partner to accelerate global climate resilience solutions

Arcadis, the world’s leading company delivering sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, today announced the launch of its global strategic partnership with Jupiter Intelligence, the global standard for extreme weather risk and adaptation analytics.

As climate pressures intensify and supply chains, assets and operations face growing exposure, the partnership gives clients a direct path from climate risk analysis insight to investment decisions, disclosure and delivery.

Building on nearly a decade of collaboration, the relationship combines Arcadis’ deep sector and engineering expertise with Jupiter’s transparent, peer-reviewed science and decision-grade analytics to help organizations worldwide turn climate science into actionable intelligence for smarter, faster adaptation planning and implementation.

Under the agreement, Arcadis integrates Jupiter’s advanced climate modeling, data, APIs and expert teams into its service offerings. By integrating Jupiter’s high-resolution projections directly into Arcadis’ digital climate solutions, including Climate Risk Nexus, clients gain decision-grade intelligence that connects hazard exposure to capital planning, asset management and operational decisions.

This collaboration is already delivering results. Arcadis is working with the State University of New York (SUNY), using Climate Risk Nexus, supported by Jupiter’s data to conduct a comprehensive climate exposure assessment across 64 campuses. The work, which commenced in 2025 and is due for completion in 2026, will help inform resilience planning and investment decisions for higher education infrastructure.

“We’re leveraging Jupiter’s multi-hazard climate datasets, grounded in the latest modeling and climate science to deliver consistent, peer reviewed analysis across global asset portfolios and supply chains.” Said Roni Deitz, Global Director of Climate Adaptation, Arcadis. “Our work with clients like SUNY shows how this combination of data, engineering and digital tools can enable faster, more confident resilience planning at scale.”

The Arcadis-Jupiter partnership already supports adaptation and resilience programs across real estate, manufacturing and transport infrastructure, with active delivery in North America, Australia, Latin America and the United Kingdom.

Designed to be scalable at speed, it aligns with global disclosure frameworks like the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), ensuring results meet standards recognized by investors, insurers and regulators.

“We’re seeing rising demand for integrated, cross-sector solutions that connect science, best-in-class data and strategy. Clients don’t just need maps – they need decision-making intelligence. This partnership enables that, helping leaders protect critical assets, keep value chains moving and make defensible investments that build resilience and stakeholder confidence.” adds Heather Polinsky, Global President, Resilience at Arcadis.

The collaboration also extends to joint innovation and product co-development, notably Jupiter’s new Adaptation Hub module within its ClimateScore™ Global platform. The module quantifies the cost and return on investment of resilience strategies. Arcadis contributed to its design and development, applying engineering and planning expertise to ensure the insights reflect real-world feasibility and economic dimensions of climate adaptation.

“This partnership with Arcadis enables the world’s most critical institutions to integrate climate and extreme weather risk into their core decision-making to anticipate change, strengthen resilience and invest smarter for the future,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter Intelligence. “As increasing extreme weather events continue to impact physical assets and infrastructure, it’s more important than ever to move from awareness to action.”

