Superdrug boosts Dundee presence with major Overgate expansion

Superdrug is set to strengthen its position in Dundee city centre with a significant expansion at the Overgate Shopping Centre. The health and beauty retailer is enlarging its existing store by more than a third, taking over the neighbouring unit previously occupied by Clintons.

The move will see Superdrug grow from 7,125 sq ft to 9,739 sq ft, creating one of its largest stores in Scotland. When complete, the new-look branch will feature a range of upgraded services, including dedicated beauty studios, enhanced fragrance counters, and a private nurse clinic alongside an expanded pharmacy.

The investment is part of Superdrug’s wider strategy to modernise, refurbish, and extend many of its strongest performing stores nationwide. Dundee has been identified as a key location, with the expansion designed to provide a more contemporary and comprehensive shopping experience for local customers.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager at Overgate, welcomed the announcement:

“Once complete, the new store will offer a significantly elevated shopping experience for our customers. The introduction of new Beauty Studios, each offering a range of popular and affordable treatments, is an exciting development. The enhancement of Superdrug’s pharmacy with a new face-to-face private nurse clinic will also bring a welcome personalised healthcare service.

“This commitment by Superdrug is a resounding vote of confidence in Overgate, and in the future of bricks-and-mortar retail in Dundee city centre. There is no doubt this new store will prove highly popular with our customers.”

Clare Jennings, property director at Superdrug, added:

“This store extension in Overgate, Dundee is a significant milestone in expanding Superdrug’s presence locally, allowing us to offer an even broader selection of products and services to our valued customers. By upgrading the store, we’re now able to offer a more modern shopping experience – featuring top health and beauty brands, a premium fragrance section, and our in-store Beauty Studio. This new extension allows us to support local employment in Overgate and the surrounding communities.”

Overgate Shopping Centre was acquired by Frasers Group and spans 440,000 sq ft. Anchored by Frasers, the centre is home to a strong mix of national and international retailers, including Primark, Next, Mango, H&M, River Island, New Look, Sports Direct, Footasylum, Office, Castore, Rituals, Pandora, Clarks, DV8, Holland & Barrett, and Boots.

The expansion of Superdrug at Overgate reflects both consumer demand for accessible health and beauty services and the ongoing confidence of major retailers in Dundee’s city centre. With the opening scheduled later this year, the enlarged store is expected to strengthen Overgate’s role as a leading regional retail destination.

