Bellock disrupts the FM industry with Symphony, a new playbook for hard services that empowers engineer autonomy.

Data-driven solution offers predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring, closing the book on reactive, high-cost approaches

Facilities management industry disruptor Bellrock has unveiled its Symphony playbook – a proactive approach to delivering M&E maintenance that promises to transform the FM space, ushering in a new data-led era of predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring. Symphony translates constantly monitored building data into actionable insights, allowing expert teams to identify warning signs and fix problems before they even occur. Such predictive maintenance drives cost savings and compliance, in contrast to reactive, high-cost emergency maintenance approaches.

“The current approach to building maintenance is broken,” said Mark Tyson, Managing Director of Bellrock’s Intelligent Asset Care division. “Different rooms, systems and estates are managed in isolation, in a way that lacks the intelligence to see when something is wrong, or soon will be. Symphony tackles the problem head-on by monitoring a building’sstatus continually and then feeding alerts, curated trends and expert analysis into the hands of building services engineers and facilities managers.”

Symphony learns and adapts to the way buildings are used, their capex investment profile and their energy reduction targets. Algorithms assess a building’s current status, identify inefficiencies and recommend preventative action when performance failure thresholds are close to being breached.

Through data, technology and engineers working to a high level of autonomy, Bellrock takes account of different building environments to develop a bespoke preventative maintenance regime that is unique to every space, from hospitals to restaurants to commercial office blocks, based on the specific usage patterns of each one.

“If you think of the building as an orchestra, with many different assets, Symphony is the conductor that makes sure they are all playing in harmony,” said Tyson.

Symphony has been in development since 2019. Since then, it has been tried, tested, and refined with clients including Legal and General Asset Management (L&G). It is now being used by a range of organisations to save money through the remote triaging of issues, increased uptime, and reduced maintenance costs across their estates.

Bellrock CEO, Carlo Alloni, added: “The facilities management industry is ripe for disruption, and Symphony is ready to disrupt it. Companies are missing a trick and wasting money by relying on manual, disconnected systems that only kick in when things go wrong. Individually, isolated incidents concerning a blocked drain or a malfunctioning air conditioning system may seem trivial, but collectively, they are responsible for thousands of pounds of waste every day. The good news is that this is all preventable if organisations invest in a more intelligent facilities management platform.”

Ongoing training on the processes and technology is delivered to engineers and facilities managers directly through the Symphony Academy, where users are trained on a data-led approach to building maintenance. In March, the Symphony Academy was recognised for the role it plays in training team members in digital skills and modern maintenance techniques when Bellrock, in partnership with Legal & General and Demand Logic, won the Collaboration category of the prestigious CIBSE Building Performance Award.

