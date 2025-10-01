Wendy’s makes West Midlands debut at Touchwood Solihull

Wendy’s has opened its first West Midlands restaurant at Touchwood Solihull, taking a 15-year lease on a 3,069 sq ft unit within the scheme’s Jubilee Walk dining area.

The American brand joins an established line-up of leisure and dining operators at Touchwood, including Wagamama, Nando’s, Pizza Express and a range of independents, alongside Cineworld and competitive socialising venue Spinners.

Its arrival complements a strong retail offer at the destination. Apple has recently more than tripled its presence on site, joining John Lewis, Mango, Rituals, Tag Heuer, Miele and Oliver Bonas among others.

Simon Phipps of Sovereign Centros from CBRE said: “Our approach focuses on bringing the brands and operators to Touchwood that people want to see, and Wendy’s certainly comes under that banner. This is a major US brand, choosing Touchwood for its only West Midlands restaurant, and we’re excited to see its arrival as part of our wider expansion of the destination’s leisure and dining offer.”

Sovereign Centros from CBRE is asset manager for Touchwood. Cushman & Wakefield and Knight Frank are the retained leasing agents.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals