Vista rises on the South Bank: Multiplex breaks ground on £800m landmark

Developers Mitsubishi Estate London and CO—RE have officially broken ground on Vista at 72 Upper Ground, a £800m mixed-use scheme on London’s South Bank. Main contractor Multiplex is delivering the 640,000 sq ft redevelopment of the former ITV Studios site, slated to open in 2029 as a new office and cultural destination.

Designed by Make Architects, the commercially led scheme centres on a 25-storey office tower linked to two smaller buildings of 14 and 6 storeys, all set on a substantial podium. The design includes external terraces and balconies facing the Thames, a public rooftop restaurant and terrace, and a transformed public realm, with 40% of the site given over to public space.

The buildings will be all-electric and are targeting net zero carbon in operation alongside BREEAM Outstanding.

Hiroshi Suzuki

Masanori Iwase, senior executive officer at Mitsubishi Estate, said: “Breaking ground at Vista marks the beginning of a new chapter for London’s South Bank. We understand and respect the responsibilities that come with being a major investor in London, and it makes us very proud to demonstrate what can be achieved when working with local government and communities to achieve a shared vision.”

Bradley Baker, chief executive of CO—RE, added: “This is a new cultural and commercial destination that will open up the riverfront, support Lambeth’s creative economy, and set new benchmarks for sustainability and wellbeing.”

The ceremony brought together senior figures from government, international investment and the project team, including Japan’s ambassador to the UK, Hiroshi Suzuki.

A 6-storey podium will support the two office buildings and create a rooftop garden

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals