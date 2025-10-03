£69m retrofit to transform Leith’s landmark council blocks

City of Edinburgh Council has approved a £69m programme to refurbish Cables Wynd House and Linksview House in Leith, paving the way for a deep retrofit of two Category A listed post-war blocks that together provide 310 homes, the majority for social rent.

Designed by Collective Architecture with Edinburgh Council as client, the scheme targets the Scottish Government’s EESSH2 energy standard for social housing while upgrading life-safety, security and public realm. AtkinsRéalis is lead consultant, with Blackwood Partnership delivering mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering, Narro Associates as structural engineer and Urban Pioneers Landscape Architects shaping the external works.

Fabric and services improvements include enhanced insulation, replacement windows and energy-efficient heating systems to reduce demand and improve comfort. Fire safety measures will be significantly strengthened through new sprinkler systems, smoke ventilation, a dedicated fire-fighting lift and improved compartmentation to communal areas. Legacy bin chutes will be removed and modern internal waste management introduced to reduce risk.

Resident safety and security are set to benefit from upgraded internal and external lighting, a review of CCTV provision and improved access control across both buildings. The wider estate will be refreshed with new play areas, seating, wildflower meadows and sustainable urban drainage systems, alongside a review of parking and waste facilities to improve day-to-day management.

For the project team, the approvals mark a key step in balancing conservation with performance. The approach prioritises sensitive retention of architectural character while delivering measurable gains in energy efficiency, resilience and resident wellbeing.

With planning secured, the focus turns to detailed design and delivery logistics on a live residential estate, including sequencing, resident liaison and procurement of tested and certified systems. The programme underscores Edinburgh’s commitment to investing in safe, warmer and more sustainable council homes, using retrofit to extend building life while meeting modern standards.

Cables Wynd House CGI

