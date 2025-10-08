8build Returns to Profit as Fixed-Price Strategy Takes Off

Fit-out specialist 8build has returned to profitability after successfully refocusing its business model towards faster-moving, fixed-price contracts and securing a strong pipeline of aviation work.

The London-based contractor reported a £2.2 million pre-tax profit for the year ending 31 March 2025, marking a major turnaround from a £1.2 million loss the previous year. Turnover rose by more than a third to £167 million as the company shifted away from protracted pre-construction services agreements (PCSAs) towards lump-sum and design-and-build contracts that convert to site more quickly.

Average operating margins improved from 0.6 per cent, though they remain relatively tight at 1 per cent. Cash reserves also grew 38 per cent to £19 million, with the company maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.

Chief executive Nick Bellamy said that tighter bid discipline, streamlined overheads and a record secured pipeline had laid the foundations for another strong trading year ahead.

“The markets, in our experience, have moved away from PCSA contracts and towards more fixed-price lump-sum and fixed-price design-and-build contracts,” he explained. “This has reduced the time period from enquiry to construction compared to the elongated PCSA process, helping to bolster our revenue for the period.”

The company’s resurgence has been further fuelled by growth in its aviation division. While 8build has long maintained a strong presence at London City Airport, it has recently expanded its portfolio with new project wins at both Heathrow and Gatwick, reinforcing its position in the specialist airport fit-out and refurbishment sector.

Looking ahead, Bellamy said 8build was well placed for sustained momentum, with £157 million of turnover already secured for the 2025/26 financial year and a £165 million forward order book in place.

“Our focus remains on delivering predictable performance, maintaining strong client relationships and continuing to target high-quality projects in sectors where we can add real value,” he added.

8build’s return to the black marks a significant step forward for the business, reflecting the success of its fixed-price pivot and disciplined approach to operational delivery.

