Red Construction Group appointed to deliver £18.7m office transformation of historic Colmore Row, Birmingham

RED Construction Group, the specialist main contractor, has announced the appointment of its Special Projects division by V7 to complete a £18.7m office retrofit and redevelopment of 78 – 90 Colmore Row, Birmingham. The appointment signals RED Construction Group’s first project in Birmingham, as the business expands its regional presence across the Midlands.

Dating back more than a century and located in a prime business district, this historic building is set to undergo an extensive transformation. The project will involve an intricate cut and carve office refurbishment, restoring the buildings period details while introducing a new 5th floor office extension, a new roof terrace overlooking Birmingham Cathedral and new cycle parking, changing facilities and showers to deliver an exemplar office development in the heart of Birmingham’s city centre.

Nathan Farrar, Managing Director of RED Special Projects, commented: “RED Construction Group is firmly established across London and the South West, with controlled and considered plans to expand our presence across the Midlands. Colmore Row marks the second project in the region, following the development and delivery of 60 lodge-style, themed guest rooms at Merlin Entertainment’s Warwick Castle.”

“We are well equipped for the intricacies demanded of the Colmore Row project, works of this nature and scale are what we at Special Projects do best, and we are proud to be partnering with V7 on what will be an exemplar office and commercial space in a vital hub of commerce for the UK’s second city.”

Zak Veasey, Co-founder and Director at V7, added: “We’ve been ambitious in what we are looking to accomplish with Colmore Row, a wellness-focused high-quality office space with exceptional commercial opportunities, set to make its mark on Birmingham’s city centre. We appreciate the level of expertise RED Construction Group’s Special Projects’ team bring with them and know they will make a key contribution that will transform the building while maintaining the legacy it already possesses.”

This news follows the RED Special Projects team’s appointment by Clermont Hotel Group to complete the multimillion-pound refurbishment works at The Tower Hotel by Thistle. This also joins the Group’s extensive experience of hotel works across London, the South West, and the West Midlands, worth c. £110m. This includes the development and delivery of 60 lodge-style, themed guest rooms at Merlin Entertainment’s Warwick Castle, as well as the recently completed voco Zeal Hotel at Exeter Science Park in 2024, the UK’s first branded net zero carbon hotel.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals