Antler Announces First UK Flagship Store on London’s Regent Street

British travel brand Antler has announced the opening of a new UK store, the first since the brand reimagination in 2023. Located at 100 Regent Street, London, the new flagship store will open early 2026 and marks a pivotal moment for the brand.

Spanning two floors and over 2,400 sq ft, the store will be designed as a unique retail experience. This will be the first standalone UK location that brings to life Antler’s new brand identity in a physical setting and follows the success of a one year residency on Spring Street, New York, and a pop up store in Selfridges London launch, last year. Situated at the southern end of London’s prestigious shopping district, Antler’s will join other global British brands Burberry and Mulberry in its premium retail positioning.

The Regent Street opening signals the beginning of Antler’s wider retail investment strategy, with a goal to open at least three stores in the UK and internationally over the next three years. This commitment reflects Antler’s confidence in the relevance of physical retail and its importance in deepening customer connections as the brand continues to grow.

The store’s design will blend heritage and modernity, reflecting Antler’s long-standing legacy through a contemporary lens. Using materials that complement the surrounding architecture and environment, the space will allow customers to explore Antler’s full range of luggage, bags, and accessories.

Kirsty Glenne, Antler’s Managing Director, said, “Opening our first UK store on London’s iconic Regent Street is a defining moment for Antler. When we began the brand and business transformation journey 3 years ago, we couldn’t have envisioned a more fitting location. Regent Street’s global reputation and rich history make it the ideal setting for the next phase of our brand journey in our home market. It truly puts Antler back on the map in a significant way.”

Laura Thursfield, Retail Leasing Director at Crown Estate adds “We are delighted to be welcoming Antler to open their UK flagship store on Regent Street. This iconic store will be in good company alongside other leading British brands including Burberry, Mulberry and Jo Malone. We are excited to support Antler on the next step of their journey in this globally renowned shopping destination. This new addition follows our recent acquisition of 100 Regent Street and will be integral to the delivery of our wider plans for Regent Street and St James’s.”

This flagship store marks an important moment in Antler’s ambitious growth strategy, reinforcing its presence in the UK while complementing its international expansion efforts. Since the 2023 rebrand, Antler has celebrated a series of significant milestones, most notably achieving double-digit sales growth over the last three years in addition to acquiring the U.S. luxury luggage brand Paravel, each strengthening its vision of becoming a global house of travel brands.

