Superdrug opens South West flagship at Cribbs Mall

Superdrug has opened its largest store in the South West at Cribbs Mall, Bristol, unveiling an 8,901 sq ft space that strengthens the centre’s health and beauty offer and underlines the retailer’s continued investment in bricks and mortar.

The unit has a direct entrance from the mall and showcases Superdrug’s latest experience-led format. A key feature is the Beauty Playground, now one of around 30 locations nationwide to host the concept, where shoppers can test products, discover new brands and get guidance from trained brand ambassadors. The fit-out also includes a full Beauty Studio providing brow, nail and piercing services, supported by an in-store clinic offering seasonal treatments such as flu jabs.

Clare Jennings, property director at Superdrug, said the Cribbs Mall flagship demonstrates the brand’s focus on larger, service-rich spaces that broaden customer choice and deliver a modern, energy-efficient store environment for the region.

For Cribbs Mall, the opening represents a significant upsize by one of its strongest performers, enabling a broader range and deeper services under one roof. From a property perspective, the larger footprint supports clearer category zoning, back-of-house efficiency and higher service capacity at peak, aligning with the centre’s wider programme to enhance shopper experience and extend dwell time.

Sovereign Centros by CBRE, asset manager for Cribbs Mall, said the new unit cements the destination’s position as the regional home of health and beauty, with Superdrug’s expansion illustrating how leading brands are investing to elevate their physical estates.

The launch adds further momentum to the centre’s tenant investment cycle and gives Superdrug a prominent South West showcase for its latest store design, combining retail, services and consultation in a single, highly visible location.

