Ashe wins contract to expand outstanding alternative education provision in Hertfordshire

Work is set to begin at North Herts Education Support Centre (NHESC) at Briar Patch Lane in Letchworth, where Ashe Construction is delivering a new multi-million pound, two-storey teaching centre for Hertfordshire County Council.

NHESC, rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, provides an alternative education for excluded students, or students who are at risk of exclusion, with the aim of supporting a return to permanent full-time education. The expansion will increase capacity from 33 to 40 pupils, ensuring more children can access education through alternative provision.

This latest award continues Ashe’s strong track record of successfully delivering projects for Hertfordshire County Council. Ashe has already completed several schemes for Hertfordshire County Council, thanks to the company’s reputation for quality, value and responsible project delivery.

Over the past 18 months, Ashe has worked in partnership with the county council and NHESC in shaping the brief, developing the design, and securing planning permission. The new building will provide five general teaching classrooms and four specialist spaces, including IT, science, and food technology. A common room, fitness suite, administrative areas, and dedicated support spaces will also be included.

Once the new centre is complete, pupils will move in and Ashe will then demolish the existing building and deliver enhanced outdoor spaces, landscaping, and car parking.

Richard Clay, Finance Director at Ashe, said: “Creating an inspiring, well-designed learning environment is central to helping the Council achieve its vision for this outstanding centre. This project demonstrates the strength of working in partnership with the council to deliver quality projects to benefit the local community.

“We’ve built a strong relationship with Hertfordshire County Council based on trust, value, and quality delivery – and this project demonstrates that in action.”

Cllr Mark Watkin, Executive Member for Education, SEND and Inclusion, Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are committed to ensuring that every child and young person in Hertfordshire has the opportunity to thrive and receive the support they need to fulfil their potential. The expansion of NHESC is a vital step in that journey, providing high-quality, alternative provision in an environment designed to inspire and empower. This investment reflects our dedication to building a sustainable, inclusive and thriving Hertfordshire.”

Environmental stewardship is also a priority for Ashe. The Briar Patch site is surrounded by mature trees and wildlife habitats, and while some trees must be removed, Ashe will plant two replacements for every one lost. The ecological plan also includes installing bat and swift boxes and ensuring space for badgers and other wildlife. The new building has been designed for energy efficiency with high levels of insulation, air source heat pumps, and LED lighting.

The scheme has been designed by Saunders Boston, with Pellings as project manager and Gleeds as cost consultant. Completion is scheduled for Autumn next year and was procured under the Pagabo Medium Works framework.

