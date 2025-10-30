GRAHAM appointed to deliver a new building for Meadow High School in Harefield

GRAHAM has been awarded a c.£14 million contract by Hillingdon Council for the design and construction of a new academic building for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) at Meadow High School in Harefield.

Meadow High School is a mixed-gender SEND secondary school catering to 257 pupils in school years 7-14 (aged 11-19) with Moderate Learning Difficulties (MLD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

There are SEND schools in Hillingdon, which are at full capacity and, with demand growing in recent years for support for pupils with additional needs, there is a pressing need to increase facilities in the borough. This new 2276m²’ sq ft, two-storey academic building will provide a supportive and best-in-class learning environment while enhancing existing capacity for up to 100 pupils.

Works will include the creation of a range of learning spaces and a multi-use games area, along with extensive landscaping surrounding the building. Additionally, the installation of temporary classrooms, ancillary structures, heat pump and substation enclosures, along with revised vehicular access, car and cycle parking and associated external works.

Cllr Susan O’Brien, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, said: “We continue to deliver on our pledge to provide children in Hillingdon with a high quality and fully inclusive education. This exciting project will create more school places for children with SEND, helping them to reach their full potential in a supportive learning environment, and I’m looking forward to seeing it take shape.”

Cllr Jonathan Bianco, Hillingdon Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Property, added: “Our school improvement and expansion programme is delivering excellent facilities across the borough, and this new facility in Harefield will enhance our offer. Our continued investment locally will also help reduce the council’s reliance on expensive independent special school places.”

Pat O’Hare, Regional Director at GRAHAM, said: “This new building will significantly improve SEND facilities and capacity in Meadow High School, also contributing to meeting increasing demand in the wider borough. Thoughtfully designed to ensure an optimum, inspiring, safe and high-quality educational environment for pupils with a range of additional needs, we are excited to deliver this fantastic and much needed project.”

GRAHAM will work in collaboration with a project team that includes architect Noviun Architects and structural and civil engineer Hydrock.

Construction commenced this summer, with project completion anticipated in Summer 2026.

