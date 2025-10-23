Barratt London announces new leadership team with trio of appointments

Craig Carson promoted to Regional Director to oversee Barratt London

Paul Muldowney appointed to Managing Director for West London

Danny Masters promoted to Operations Director to lead East London side of the business

Barratt London has announced three appointments to form a new leadership team under Mark Bailey, London and Southern’s Regional Managing Director at Barratt Redrow.

Craig Carson has been promoted to Regional Director of Barratt London, stepping up from his previous role as Managing Director for West London, reporting to Mark. In his expanded strategic role, Craig will oversee all developments and aspects of Barratt London, leading the long-term direction across both divisions. With 25 years’ experience, Craig has a proven track record of delivering major residential-led mixed-use developments across the delivery cycle from site identification through to sales.

Heading up the West London division, Paul Muldowney has been appointed as Managing Director. Following the merger of Barratt Developments plc and Redrow plc, Paul joins from Redrow London and strengthens the team by bringing almost four decades worth of expertise. Paul will bring a clear strategic vision for the division, steering key decisions and business planning.

Danny Masters has been promoted to Operations Director for Barratt East London. Underlining Barratt London’s dedication to investing in people and focus on internal growth, Danny started his career at Barratt London in 2002. Having joined as an Assistant Site Manager, Danny progressed his way up to Project Director in 2015. Previously on the West London board since 2018, Danny will now lead the East London side of Barratt London with the support of Craig Carson.

Together, this trio of senior appointments will bolster Barratt London’s leadership team by adding expertise and valuable development knowledge at board level. These appointments underline Barratt London’s unwavering commitment to London.

The leadership team will continue driving Barratt London forward as a reliable and trusted developer. With a long-term vision for investing in neighbourhoods and leaving a lasting legacy, the team will oversee the delivery of high-quality, sustainable and affordable homes for communities across the capital.

Barratt London is part of Barratt Redrow plc, the country’s leading national sustainable housebuilder. This year, Barratt London announced plans for its Lo-E Homes, which will deliver sustainable new homes across the capital. Built to exceed Passivhaus standards and in partnership with Places for London, plans for an initial 728 homes at High Barnet and Bollo Lane will be one of the largest scale Passivhaus projects in the country.

Mark Bailey, London and Southern’s Regional Managing Director at Barratt Redrow, comments: “The appointment of our new leadership team will bring fresh perspectives and proven expertise, to accelerate our strategic growth and impact in London. Under Craig’s stewardship, they will work collaboratively to regenerate places, deliver energy-efficient homes and build neighbourhoods that create socio-economic value for London.”

To find out more about Barratt London, visit www.barrattlondon.com.

