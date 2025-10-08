8build construction appoints industry veteran to drive commercial retrofit growth

Leading construction and fit out contractor, 8build, has appointed Steve Davies as Divisional Director, strengthening its leadership team as the firm seeks to expand its growth drive in commercial refurbishment and sustainable retrofit solutions.

Previously a board member at Collins Construction and later a senior leader at Structure Tone London, Davies brings over 37 years’ experience in the London construction sector, having worked on some of the capital’s most recognisable landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, The Shard, and the ‘Walkie Talkie’.

Over the past 12 years, Davies has specialised in retrofit and complex refurbishment services, delivering major schemes for listed blue-chip property owners, institutional investors and capital managers, including The Crown Estate, Grosvenor, AXA, Frogmore and Shaftesbury.

8build has a proven record of delivering flagship fit out and retrofit schemes across the commercial, mixed-use, residential, healthcare, and cultural sectors, targeting £200m in turnover by year end as the contractor expands its client book. Notable projects include the ongoing More London development with St Martins, Sheldon Square and Paddington Central Amphitheatre for British Land, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres with Victoria Palace Theatre, and Lazari Investment’s The Lantern.

In his new position, Davies will lead a London-centric division focused on commercial offices, building a team of specialists in fit-out, refurbishment and heritage projects to deliver Grade A space in an increasingly undersupplied market where prime stock demand is accelerating.

Steve Davies, Divisional Director at 8build, said: “Retrofit and refurbishment in constrained markets like London are essential levers that unlock long-term value for clients. In these areas, 8build has developed an outstanding reputation for delivering complex, multi-year contracts with precision and skill, putting clients at the forefront of its practice and forming great relationships in the process.

“Together with Andy and the Board, our focus is now on steady, sustainable growth that plays to the competitive edge 8build has carved out in institutional-grade commercial office solutions, meeting the growing need for stock that meets and exceeds incoming net zero targets.”

Andy Tooley, Director at 8build, said: “Steve’s appointment charts an exciting new phase for our commercial retrofit division in London, where we see a huge unmet need for high-quality execution.

“With his breadth of experience delivering high-profile projects for exceptional clients and his deep understanding of retrofit demand, Steve will add materially to our growth plans going forward as we broaden our client book and our strong pipeline of sustainable projects.”

In London, 80%[1] of commercial buildings that will still be in use by 2030 are already standing, underpinning a market that is increasingly focused on retrofit to meet regulatory requirements and changing occupier preferences.

