Bellway submits plans for a new 334-home neighbourhood in Tamworth

Bellway has submitteddetailedplans to create a sustainable new community of around 334 new homes in Tamworth.

The proposals, designed by Bellway Strategic Land, are to build 242 private properties and 92 affordable homes at Windmill Farm, off Coton Lane to the north of the town. There would be large areas of green space which would be open to the wider community.

The development would feature a range of one-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses on the 35-acre site. All homes would be heated by all-electric heat pumps, and will have electric vehicle charging points.

The new neighbourhood would also feature a park, a children’s play area and new pedestrian crossings on Coton Lane and through to The Rawlett School opposite the site.

The parcel of land lies across the boundary between Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council and planning applications have been submitted to both local authorities.

Chris O’Hanlon, Senior Planning Manager for Bellway, said: “There is a recognised need for new housing in the north of Tamworth and we believe that this site provides the ideal location for a neighbourhood of 334 new homes.

“Our proposed development features a wide range of properties for the private market, with more than a quarter of the homes being provided as affordable housing for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

“Our design has been submitted after a period of public consultation during which local residents were invited to view the proposals and then have their say. We used the feedback from this process to help finalise our plans which have now been submitted to the relevant local authorities for approval.

“This is a sustainable development designed to promote greener forms of transport by featuring a network of cycleways and footpaths, as well as providing safer new crossing points across Coton Lane and Comberford Road. There would be extensive public open space including a new park, a play area, a meadow, a pond and a kickabout space.

“The landscape design is set to deliver a net biodiversity gain for the site by retaining trees and hedgerows wherever possible, and delivering a new planting programme which would create protective and nurturing habitats for local wildlife.”

The plans for the site have been developed by Bellway’s Strategic Land team, while the planning application has been submitted by Bellway’s West Midlands division, which will build the homes, subject to planning approval.

For more information about the work of Bellway’s Strategic Land team, which oversees early-stage, long-term developments, visit https://www.bellwaystrategicland.co.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals