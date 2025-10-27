Druids Heath reboot: £1bn plan clears way for 3,500 homes and a new high street

Birmingham City Council has granted outline consent for the £1bn regeneration of the Druids Heath estate, unlocking a long-term masterplan that will deliver 3,500 homes and a comprehensive renewal of this south Birmingham community.

Around 1,785 homes — 51% of the total — are set to be affordable, with 400 for social rent in the first phase. The balance will be delivered through a partnership between the council, Lovell and Homes England, blending mixed-tenure housing with social infrastructure to support growth over the next decade.

The proposals go far beyond replacement housing. The masterplan introduces a new local high street, later-living homes, sports and community facilities, generous green spaces and upgraded transport links. Streets will be reconnected and public realm improved to prioritise walking, cycling and access to services, aiming to knit Druids Heath more closely into the wider city.

Lovell, named last month as preferred development partner, is now working with the council to finalise a partnership agreement. Due to be signed in spring 2026, the agreement will unlock full funding and signal the start of construction. Phasing will target early delivery of affordable homes alongside enabling infrastructure and community assets, with design guidelines expected to drive quality, sustainability and energy efficiency across all plots.

Cllr Brennan, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said the programme will deliver “51% affordable housing, amounting to nearly 1,800 homes,” and confirmed that “every existing council tenant who wants to stay will be provided for.” He added that 68% of residents engaged through consultation supported the plans, which will help Birmingham meet its wider target of 51,100 new homes by 2031.

For the construction and property supply chain, the project represents a major, multi-year pipeline across demolition, remediation, new build and public realm, with opportunities to embed modern methods of construction, low-carbon materials and high-performance building fabric. The council and Lovell are expected to emphasise skills, apprenticeships and local employment, alongside biodiversity gains and high-quality landscape to support health and wellbeing.

With consent secured and a clear delivery structure taking shape, Druids Heath is set for a reset: new, affordable homes paired with a walkable heart, community facilities and greener streets — a blueprint for estate regeneration built around quality, inclusion and longevity.

