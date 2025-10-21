Betts Associates appoints new member of the board to solidify year of restructure

Betts Associates, a Deeside based civil and structural engineering consultancy, has appointed to its board Laila Morris, who will bring her a wealth of knowledge from 20 years at the company, not to mention a strong dose of girl power as the only female board member. The appointment comes as Betts’ financial director, Amanda Jackson, helps Laila learn the ropes in her new role before departing from the company.

Now taking up the role of practice director, Laila began working for Betts as a receptionist, before becoming a PA to the financial director, then accounts manager, and then practice manager.

Laila says: “I’ve seen a lot in my 20 years at Betts Associates. We’ve been through recessions and the pandemic which hit the sector hard, but we got through it and have continued to grow. It’s been so satisfying seeing relationships with clients flourish over the years and I’ve got to know them well. This will certainly be useful in my new position on the board.

“I’m confident that I’ll bring new ideas and a different perspective. The team feel comfortable speaking to me, and I will ensure that they are well represented. Our engineers and technicians are at the business’ front of house, and it’s key that we adapt ideas to make it right for them.”

It has already been an eventful year for Betts Associates, which has restructured its board. Co-founder Mel Frimston has taken on the role of chairman, while longstanding employees Rob Ankers and Richard Nicholas have been appointed to the roles of managing director and director respectively. Laila’s promotion is another element of Betts Associates’ focus on reinforcing existing services, with the view to achieve growth.

Betts Associates’ portfolio spans Structural, Civil, Geo-Environmental, and Hydro engineering, serving clients across major residential developments, industrial projects, commercial ventures, and leisure facilities.

