Newmark strengthens UK leisure team with Cardiff duo hire

Newmark has added two senior appointments to its UK leisure team, hiring partner Carys Chandler and associate Leo Llewellyn from Avison Young. Both will be based in the firm’s Cardiff office as Newmark expands its specialist coverage across the leisure sector.

Carys Chandler and Leo Llewellyn

Chandler brings extensive valuation expertise spanning holiday parks and residential caravan parks nationwide, along with experience in large-scale portfolio valuations and single-asset appraisals for loan security, taxation and internal purposes. Llewellyn specialises in valuation and agency across licensed leisure, hotels, caravan parks, heritage venues, visitor attractions and sports stadiums, with a track record that includes high-profile leisure disposals in Wales, off-market pub sales and valuations of international holiday assets.

Welcoming the pair, Dan Anning, co-head of Newmark’s UK leisure team, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Carys and Leo to the team. Their combined expertise and deep market knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to expand our leisure offer across the UK. Their appointments will significantly enhance our reach, reflecting the strong growth momentum of Newmark’s national leisure service line.”

Chandler commented: “I’m excited to join Newmark at such a pivotal moment. The firm’s platform and collaborative culture provide a fantastic opportunity to grow our presence and deliver exceptional value to clients.”

Llewellyn added: “Joining Newmark’s leisure team is a great step. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and continuing to work on some of the most interesting and diverse leisure assets in the market.”

For investors, lenders and operators, the hires signal Newmark’s continued push into specialist leisure sub-sectors—particularly holiday parks and mixed leisure portfolios—where market activity remains resilient and data-led valuations and strategic disposals are in demand.

