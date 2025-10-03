Bouygues UK Secures Rosedale College Project

Bouygues UK is proud to announce its recent selection as the main contractor for the redevelopment of the Rosedale College site, awarded by the Department for Education (DfE) as part of the School Rebuilding Programme. Located in the London Borough of Hillingdon, this significant project will enhance Rosedale College, futureproofing the campus as a leading technology and applied learning specialist institution.

The redevelopment involves demolishing outdated 1960s structures and replacing them with modern facilities, including new teaching and performing arts blocks, a comprehensive refurbishment of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) block, enhancement of sports fields and Multi-Use Games Areas (MUGAs), providing contemporary dining and social canopies, and new infrastructure. Temporary accommodation will also be removed to reinstate the sports field.

Bouygues UK will be supported by Stride Treglown and NVB Landscape as part of the design team.

Mark Cesenek, Managing Director at Bouygues UK, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to work with the DfE and deliver a transformative project for Rosedale College, to create a vibrant and progressive learning environment.”

Stewart Duguid, Chair of the Rosedale Hewens Academy Trust said “We are delighted that the Department for Education (DfE) has chosen to support Rosedale College in this transformative rebuild project. This investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide an exceptional learning environment for our students. Bouygues UK has demonstrated a deep understanding of our vision and values, and we are confident they will deliver a campus that truly reflects the aspirations of our college community.”

A key feature of this project will be its dedication to achieving net zero carbon in operation, highlighting the importance of sustainability to the Department for Education and Bouygues UK.

Regarding social value, Bouygues UK will run the ‘Adopt a School’ initiative led by Class of Your Own, supporting the award-winning Design Engineer Construct! (DEC) Learning Programme. This initiative ensures active engagement of children and young people, nurturing their skills, knowledge, and enthusiasm for pursuing careers in the Built Environment sector. They are empowered to understand the positive impacts they can make on society and the natural environment. This project demonstrates Bouygues UK’s commitment to excellence in educational infrastructure, supporting the development of innovative learning environments in the UK. It is set for completion in Autumn 2028.

