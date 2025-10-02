Major Construction Milestone Achieved at Stanmore College

Bouygues UK proudly announces a pivotal milestone in the transformation of Stanmore College, with the construction project successfully reaching topping out – the highest point of the new building structure. This significant achievement marks a crucial step forward in delivering the £60 million state-of-the-art further education facility, funded by the Department for Education’s Further Education Improvement Programme under the CF21 Framework.

The topping out ceremony symbolises the emerging reality of a transformed educational environment that will serve thousands of students for years to come. With the structural framework now complete, the project moves into the next exciting phase of creating inspiring learning spaces designed to enhance student outcomes and opportunities.

“Topping out is always an incredibly proud moment for our team, but this project holds special significance as we’re constructing the future of further education in this community,’ said Mark Cesenek, Managing Director at Bouygues UK. ‘Our standardised ‘kit of parts’ approach, combined with our commitment to net-zero principles, is creating a building that will be flexible, sustainable and designed to inspire learning“

The ambitious project involves complete reconfiguration of Stanmore College’s existing site, replacing four outdated buildings with four cutting-edge new builds. Utilising Bouygues UK’s proven educational building methodology, the new facility integrates sustainability principles whilst ensuring an efficient and timely build.

Beyond the physical construction, the project is already delivering educational value through innovative partnerships. Bouygues UK has inducted its first cohort of T Level students into Design Surveying and Planning internships, developed in collaboration with social enterprise Class Of Your Own. The second cohort will include students from Stanmore College. These internships form part of the award-winning ‘Design Engineer Construct!’ learning programme, giving future professionals hands-on experience with cutting-edge construction projects.

“The college’s Principal Anette Cast expressed her enthusiasm about the progress: ‘The speed and quality of this build is amazing. It’s inspiring to see the new campus taking shape so quickly and to such a high standard. This transformation will give our students access to world-class facilities and create opportunities that will benefit the wider community for years to come.“

With construction progressing smoothly towards the 2027 completion date, the topping out milestone demonstrates Bouygues UK’s commitment to delivering high-quality educational infrastructure to the Department for Education. The new facility will feature modern teaching spaces, advanced technical workshops, and collaborative learning areas designed to meet the evolving needs of further education.

The project reinforces Bouygues UK’s position as a leading contractor in the education sector, with a proven track record of delivering inspiring and sustainable learning environments across the UK.

