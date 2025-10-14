Brewing a gateway: Wrexham lines up brewery, museum and offices beside the station

Wrexham Council has submitted detailed plans to ignite the city’s long-trailed Gateway regeneration with a mixed programme of culture, commerce and transport improvements next to Wrexham General Station.

At the heart of the proposals is a celebration of the city’s brewing heritage. A former Jewson builders’ merchant warehouse would be converted to house a new Wrexham Lager brewery, while the neighbouring Cambrian Sheds are earmarked for a taproom and museum telling the story of local beer-making. Together, they aim to create an anchor visitor attraction on the station’s doorstep, activating the wider site from day one.

The application is hybrid. Alongside the detailed change-of-use plans for the brewery and museum, the council is seeking outline consent for a five-storey commercial office building, a new public plaza at the station entrance, and a pedestrian footbridge connecting the northern end of the plot. Public-realm and mobility upgrades include new bus stops, EV charging points, secure cycle storage and improved pedestrian and cycle access from Mold Road.

The scheme sits within the broader Wrexham Gateway project, which also encompasses the new Kop stand at the STōK Racecourse and a linked transport hub. Demolition of the former Girl Guides and Wrexham District Scouts buildings is proposed to clear space for the new facilities and public routes.

SHR Studio Architecture leads the design team, with Cushman & Wakefield as cost consultant, Hoare Lea on building services and Civic Engineers providing civil and structural input. The design intent pairs adaptive reuse with contemporary infill: industrial sheds are repurposed and made public-facing, while new-build elements frame a coherent station square.

For contractors and consultants, the opportunity blends heritage refurbishment with phased new build, complex interfaces around live rail and highway environments, and a sustainability brief that leans on reuse, low-carbon mobility and energy-efficient services. If approved, the project would set a strong urban gateway for arrivals to Wrexham, establishing a cultural draw alongside workspace and improved connectivity.

