A Fresh Chapter for Lewisham: Landsec Wins Approval for Major Town Centre Transformation

Landsec has been given the go-ahead for its ambitious plans to redevelop Lewisham Shopping Centre in South London, paving the way for one of the area’s most significant regeneration projects in decades.

The mixed-use scheme will be delivered in phases and aims to revitalise the heart of the town with a blend of new homes, cultural venues, and green public spaces.

Among the highlights of the approved plans are a permanent home for Lewisham’s much-loved Model Market, a 500-capacity venue for culture, music and the arts, and extensive landscaped areas designed to provide more accessible, welcoming spaces for the local community.

The redevelopment will also introduce over 1,700 new homes, alongside 660 student beds and 445 co-living residences. Landsec’s approach has been carefully planned to retain key parts of the existing shopping centre throughout the process, helping to minimise disruption for residents, visitors and retail partners, while ensuring that community benefits are delivered early in the project’s timeline.

Mike Hood, chief operating officer of Landsec, described the approval as an important step forward: “This is an exciting moment for the future of Lewisham’s town centre. These plans provide much-needed homes, community spaces and facilities that will enhance urban life for generations, while delivering sustainable returns that support our ambition for long-term growth.”

Once complete, the redevelopment promises to reimagine Lewisham’s retail and cultural core, creating a vibrant new destination that blends living, leisure, and local life in the heart of South London.

