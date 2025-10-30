Colin Lang appointed Managing Director – Electrical at Compliance Group

Compliance Group, the UK leader in integrated safety and regulatory compliance across water, air, fire and electrical announced the official appointment of Colin Lang as Managing Director for its Electrical division. He will be responsible for leading the electrical compliance division, focusing on strategic growth, operational excellence, and the harmonisation of service delivery nationwide.

Lang’s career foundation spans more than two decades, beginning with an electrical apprenticeship which provided him with deep, hands-on knowledge. His trajectory in operational leadership accelerated when he joined Intersafe, part of Compliance Group as Operations Manager. He subsequently moved into the Operations Director role, where he was instrumental in overseeing a period of ambitious and scalable expansion. Under his leadership, the business achieved a remarkable 400% growth, a success attributed to a focus on streamlining processes, boosting productivity, and establishing a robust, client-centric service model.

He was appointed Managing Director of Intersafe in 2024 and was also appointed Managing Director of Compliance Group Electrical (CGE) earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to have Colin officially step into the role of Managing Director of the electrical division,” said Sarah Dixon, CEO of Compliance Group. ” Colin’s journey, from the field to leading a division responsible for significant growth, is exceptional. He possesses the perfect blend of deep technical knowledge and proven operational leadership. His strategic focus on harmonising operations at scale and embedding a high-performance, people-first culture makes him the ideal leader to drive the next stage of our electrical division’s growth. Under Colin’s leadership, we are confident the division will continue to be a pillar of market trust and operational excellence, aligning with the values of the wider Compliance Group.”

“My vision for the division is clear: to continue pushing what we do well, harmonise our operations, and maintain strong, sustained growth,” added Colin Lang, Managing Director Electrical at Compliance Group. “We want to focus on delivering a quality job every time and building a reputation for long-term relationships and partnerships with our customers. My personal driver is to build a thriving culture, and by aligning our people’s growth with the Compliance Group’s core values, we ensure our high standards and technical excellence are maintained.”

