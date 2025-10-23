AtkinsRéalis appoints new Buildings & Places Managing Director for UK and Ireland

New appointment brings range of services into one team to offer complete end-to-end service

AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company, has strengthened its Buildings & Places team in the UK and Ireland with the appointment of Richard Bonner as managing director, bringing a wide range of services and expertise under his leadership.

His appointment to the newly-created role leading a team of around 2,000 built environment professionals, is in response to the growing client need for a fully-integrated end-to-end service, from planning and building design to project management and programme delivery.

The bolstering of the business unit will mean it can more effectively support clients as they meet the challenge of delivering the investments needed to position our cities, towns and high streets for economic revival.

Bonner said: “Our ambition is about more than buildings and together with our partners we’ll be deploying our capabilities to support national and local government, our private sector and industry partners and institutions that fund and finance built assets.

“The Buildings & Places market is at the heart of developing thriving communities and driving economic growth in our regions, from new housing, schools and green spaces to city regeneration and new towns.”

Bonner, a Chartered Civil Engineer, joined AtkinsRéalis in 2023 and brings almost 20 years’ experience working with local and regional government, transport providers and the private sector to help them navigate the evolving demands of the urban environment.

