DC01UK delivers major UK infrastructure deal with landmark sale

DC01UK today announced the sale of its South Mimms data centre site in Hertfordshire to Equinix, one of the world’s largest data centre companies and operators. The deal represents one of the largest infrastructure and real estate transactions in the world in recent years.

This milestone transaction marks a defining moment for UK digital infrastructure. With a projected total investment value in the region of £3.9bn, the deal lays the foundation for one of Europe’s largest and most advanced data centre campuses – a project of unprecedented scale and ambition that will drive the next wave of cloud and AI innovation.

The 85-acre site in South Mimms, Hertsmere – now named the ‘Hertfordshire Campus’ by Equinix – will deliver over two million square feet of cutting-edge data centre space. Designed to meet both current and future demand for data, storage, and AI-powered services, the campus will set a new benchmark for excellence in digital infrastructure.

The sale reflects a strategic vision executed at pace by the DC01UK team, underpinned by collaboration with experts, local and national government and precision planning. Once operational, the development is expected to support thousands of skilled jobs nationwide through the wider digital supply chain and contribute billions to the UK economy.

This pivotal sale also highlights the UK’s growing prominence in global digital infrastructure investment. It follows the Government’s designation of data centres as Critical National Infrastructure last year – an announcement that majored on the scale and ambition of the DC01UK project.

James Craig, Director of DC01UK, said:

“This is a landmark moment for the UK and a powerful example of local entrepreneurship driving national innovation. The ambition behind the DC01UK project is extraordinary and we are delighted that the vision for this project will be taken forward by leading experts committed to delivering it to the highest standards, maintaining our ambition, realising the community benefits, and embedding themselves in the growth and future of Hertfordshire. For us, it’s a proud moment that also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we continue to progress other UK data centre development opportunities to drive further innovation and investment in this space across the UK.”

Andy Brewer, Director of DC01UK, said:

“This deal marks a significant step forward for this world-class project and for the UK’s digital future. It was born of local ingenuity and determination and aligns closely with the Government’s ambition for the UK to be a global leader in AI and advanced technology. With one of the world’s largest operators now taking our vision forward, the project is entering an exciting new phase, one that will help position the UK at the forefront of the data revolution.”

Stephen Beard, Global Head of Data Centres at Knight Frank, who advised on the project, said:

“This is a seismic moment for the UK’s infrastructure landscape. The scale, ambition and strategic value of this site are unmatched. It’s rare to find a location that ticks every box – power, connectivity, proximity to key markets – and this one does. Today’s announcement gives the UK a major leg up in the global AI infrastructure race.”

