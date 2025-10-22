The plans will adjoin Harwell Science and Innovation Campus

The Crown Estate has announced plans for a £4.5bn science and technology district at Harwell East in Oxfordshire, following its acquisition of the 221-acre site adjacent to the renowned Harwell Science and Innovation Campus.

The large-scale project is set to deliver up to 4.5 million square feet of new laboratory, office, and advanced manufacturing space, alongside around 400 new homes. Once complete, it will become one of the UK’s largest purpose-built research and innovation hubs.

Harwell East is expected to generate an estimated £2.5bn for the economy and create around 30,000 jobs, reinforcing the site’s role as a central driver within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc’s growing science corridor.

The development forms part of The Crown Estate’s long-term strategy to invest £1.5bn in the UK’s science, innovation, and technology sectors over the next 15 years.

Chief executive Dan Labbad said the project reflects The Crown Estate’s ambition to help shape the UK’s future innovation landscape.

“Our vision for Harwell East is to create the space where great science can thrive, ensuring the UK remains a world leader in research and innovation,” he said.

Planning for the scheme is being led by Crucible, the company founded by former Harwell Campus director Angus Horner, who first conceived the Harwell East concept.

The new district follows a series of science-focused initiatives by The Crown Estate, including developments at Cambridge Business Park, Oxford city centre, and Lendlease’s Euston regeneration project in London.

Together, these schemes highlight The Crown Estate’s growing commitment to supporting the UK’s knowledge economy through the creation of sustainable, future-ready places for research and technological advancement.

