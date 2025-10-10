Edge and Mace mark topping out of EDGE London Bridge

Edge, the pan-European real estate company, has announced the topping out of EDGE London Bridge, its landmark 26-storey office development located on St Thomas Street, SE1.

The milestone signals a major step towards delivering one of London’s most sustainable office towers, designed to set new standards in health, wellbeing and environmental performance. The project is being delivered by Mace as main contractor and is due for completion in 2026.

Backed by long-term institutional capital through a joint venture between Edge and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, EDGE London Bridge demonstrates how global investment partnerships can drive domestic economic growth while accelerating the transition to a net zero carbon-built environment. The project highlights the crucial role of institutional investors in supporting sustainable development in the UK, fostering long-term growth and advancing the shift to a low-carbon economy.

Located adjacent to London Bridge Station, the 260,000 sq. ft development has been designed by Pilbrow + Partners and is targeting BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum certification. It features cutting-edge energy efficiency measures, smart building technologies and flexible, future-proofed office space designed to meet occupier demand for workplaces aligned with net-zero targets.

Marian Herman, CEO, Edge said: “EDGE London Bridge embodies our vision of creating workplaces that are both people-focused and planet-positive. This milestone takes us one step closer to delivering a flagship office tower that demonstrates how sustainability and investment performance can go hand-in-hand. We are proud to be working with a long-term institutional partner to realise a project that will contribute to London’s global competitiveness while setting a new benchmark for the UK real estate market.”

Fons van Dorst, Executive Managing Director UK Edge, said: “The topping out of EDGE London Bridge is not only a construction milestone but also a symbol of collaboration between developer, contractor, investors and the wider community. With its strong location, best-in-class sustainability credentials and future-ready design, EDGE London Bridge will help redefine what occupiers expect from prime London offices.”

Ged Simmonds, Managing Director Private Sector Mace Construct, said:‘’We are proud to celebrate this significant milestone at Edge London Bridge, a project that exemplifies what’s possible when ambition and bold thinking come together.

From the outset, our shared ambition with Edge has been to challenge convention and deliver a building that sets new benchmarks for environmental performance and sustainable construction. We’ve built on that commitment by pioneering low-carbon initiatives that push the boundaries of what’s achievable.

Trust and a collaborative mindset have been central to our success. From design and project management to the supply chain, everyone is empowered to contribute ideas to achieve better outcomes. It’s this collective, proactive spirit that continues to shape a truly exceptional building.”

EDGE London Bridge is Edge’s first London project and a flagship investment in the UK capital. It forms part of the company’s wider strategy to bring sustainable and future-ready workplaces to major European cities.

