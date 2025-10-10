McAleer & Rushe appointed to deliver landmark office redevelopment at 80 Pelham Street, Kensington & Chelsea

Leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe has been appointed as Principal Contractor by Wellcome Trust to deliver a major £52m office redevelopment at 80 Pelham Street in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, West London.

The project will transform a previously underutilised site into a sustainable, high-quality five-storey office building, totalling approximately 114,000 sq ft. Designed to meet modern office standards and attract long-term tenants, the scheme also respects the local heritage and enhances the surrounding streetscape.

The development employs a contextual architectural approach, incorporating traditional materials such as stone and brick whilst drawing inspiration from surrounding heritage and neighbouring buildings. The design includes green roofs and terraces to support biodiversity, improved pedestrian experiences at street level, and the retention of gym facilities within the new building.

The development is targeting BREEAM Outstanding, the highest environmental performance rating for building design, as well as WELL Platinum Certification, promoting health and wellbeing for building occupants. The project aims to achieve an EPC Rating A, demonstrating top-tier energy efficiency, as well as a NABERS 5-Star Rating for excellent operational energy performance.

Enabling works are underway, with McAleer & Rushe delivering the main contract through to completion in October 2027.

Darragh Greenan, Director at McAleer & Rushe, said,

“We are proud to be chosen to deliver this exceptional new office development that combines outstanding design, sustainable practices, and community-oriented spaces. 80 Pelham Street, located in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, is a prime example of our expertise in delivering modern, efficient workplaces that enhance the local environment and support the wellbeing of occupants. We look forward to working closely with our client, partners, and valued supply chain to bring this prime new office development to life.”

Robert Coke, Head of Buyout Investments and Residential Property at The Wellcome Trust, said,

“This is a landmark scheme for the Wellcome Trust and we’re delighted to appoint McAleer & Rushe as our trusted contractor. Their proven expertise and responsible approach give us full confidence as we move into the next phase to deliver vibrant new office space that will generate new jobs, attract talent and bring fresh energy to Brompton Cross.”

