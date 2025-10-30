Fiege establishes first UK base at Prologis Park Hams Hall

Prologis UK has leased the 261,147 sq. ft. DC2 facility at Prologis Park Hams Hall to Fiege, one of Europe’s leading logistics providers. The deal marked Fiege’s entry into the UK market, where it is servicing a major existing e-commerce client.

Located just one mile from Junction 9 of the M42 and 10 miles from Birmingham city centre, Hams Hall offered Fiege excellent connectivity. The park sits at the heart of the UK motorway network and includes an on-site intermodal rail freight terminal linking directly to major seaports and the Channel Tunnel.

This strategic position enabled Fiege to strengthen its client’s European fulfilment network and respond directly to rising UK demand for e-commerce fulfilment services. From Hams Hall, the company can manage cross-border flows more effectively, shorten delivery times, and reduce transport miles by serving customers from a centrally located hub. The site also provides the scalability Fiege needs to grow, ensuring future capacity in one of the UK’s most competitive logistics markets.

Kristian Loepert, Senior Manager Key Accounts & Real Estate at Fiege, said: “Opening our first UK site was a milestone for Fiege. The quality and readiness of Hams Hall made it the right choice for our expansion, allowing us to support our client with a modern and highly efficient operation. We were excited to build on our trusted relationship with Prologis, who already support us across Europe.”

DC2 was delivered to Prologis’ high sustainability standards. The facility achieved net zero carbon in construction, holds a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certification, and has an EPC A rating. Its enhanced fit-out included smart LED lighting, full sprinkler and frost-protection systems, and EV-ready car parking bays, saving incoming occupiers up to £2.95 million and 24 weeks of installation lead time.

Fiege also benefited from a comprehensive turnkey solution through Prologis Essentials, which included wide-aisle racking, a full office fit-out, modern staff welfare amenities, and IT and power infrastructure. Delivered alongside the enhanced base build, these measures allowed the company to accelerate its start-up schedule and ensure operations could begin without delay.

Jason Pickering, Director, Capital Deployment at Prologis UK, said: “By providing a move-in ready facility through our Essentials platform, we enabled Fiege to focus on their customer from day one rather than on set-up. It’s a practical example of how we reduce lead times and de-risk market entry for our customers.”

With this agreement, Prologis Park Hams Hall became fully occupied. The park is already home to leading brands including Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, DHL and Kuehne+Nagel, reinforcing its role as a hub for manufacturing and logistics in the West Midlands.

