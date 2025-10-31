Network Space completes final sale at Tunstall Arrow Business Park, marking major regeneration milestone

Network Space has completed the sale of the final development plot at Tunstall Arrow Business Park, Stoke-on-Trent, to Metalcraft Projects UK, part of the Metalcraft Group, marking the successful conclusion of one of the city’s most significant brownfield regeneration projects.

The plot, fronting James Brindley Way, was sold for an undisclosed sum following full planning consent from Stoke-on-Trent City Council for a drive-thru coffee shop and an 18-bay ultra-fast EV charging hub. The new facilities will enhance on-site amenities for businesses and motorists while supporting regional sustainability goals.

This final transaction brings the 28-acre development to completion, transforming a former colliery into a thriving mixed-use business park within the Ceramic Valley Enterprise Zone (CVEZ). Supported by Stoke-on-Trent City Council and the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, the scheme has delivered around 400 jobs, attracted major inward investment and repurposed a long-derelict site.

Acquired by Network Space in 2013, Tunstall Arrow occupies a strategic location adjoining the A50 and A527 (James Brindley Way), with easy access to the A500 and M6 Junction 16. Delivered over three phases, the development has attracted national occupiers including DHL Express, Boels Rental, Q-Railing, Pramac-Generac, SG Fleet, and Speedy Services.

Earlier disposals included a roadside plot to The Kay Group, now home to a modern petrol filling station and convenience offer. The sale to Metalcraft Projects UK concludes all land transactions within the wider scheme.

Joe Burnett, Development Director at Network Space, said: “Completing the final land sale at Tunstall Arrow is a proud moment for everyone involved in the project. What began as a heavily constrained former colliery has been transformed into one of Stoke-on-Trent’s leading business locations – a genuine regeneration success story.

“Over the last decade and with the support of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, we’ve delivered modern, energy-efficient buildings that have attracted national operators, supported hundreds of local jobs and driven fresh investment into the region’s economy.”

He added: “This is a commercial development that not only reuses brownfield land but creates lasting social and economic value for the region. We’re delighted to see it reach its full potential with this final sale.”

Nathan Varley, CEO of Metalcraft Group said: “We’re proud to have acquired this site at Tunstall Arrow, which provides an excellent, well-connected base to support our continued growth and investment in the region. The quality of the location and its regeneration story really stood out, and we look forward to joining a strong community of businesses already established at the Park.”

