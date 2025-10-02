G F Tomlinson completes transformation of Barnsley College University Centre into new South Yorkshire Institute of Technology

Midlands-based contractor, G F Tomlinson, has completed the landmark refurbishment of Barnsley College’s University Centre, redeveloping the 93-year-old art-deco building into the new South Yorkshire Institute of Technology (IoT).

Marked with an official opening ceremony held on the 25th September, the building was officially opened by Barnsley MPs Dan Jarvis and Dr Marie Tidball – who joined College representatives and stakeholders including GF Tomlinson, AECOM, Salix, the Department for Education (DfE), and the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology (SYIoT).

The iconic building, originally erected in 1932 as Barnsley Mining and Technical College, has been reimagined as a future-ready learning environment for higher-level education, innovation and sustainable development, providing capacity for more than 1,000 students and staff.

The multi-million-pound project delivered on behalf of Barnsley College, was funded through a combination of Department for Education (DfE) investment, college capital funds, and additional sustainability upgrades supported by a successful Salix decarbonisation bid.

The transformation has included the refurbishment of the former open-air college courtyard into a fully enclosed atrium, complete with a new glazed roof to create a bright and central hub which houses a modern Learning Resource Centre, set across tiered mezzanine floors.

Spaces link to specialist IoT teaching facilities and include bespoke areas for flexible, digital and collaborative learning. On the ground floor a new café and breakout zone is available for students to enjoy.

A key focus of the project was to embed sustainable technologies and low-carbon upgrades throughout the building, and a total of 100 photovoltaic panels have been installed on the roof, generating up to 29.73 kWp of renewable energy to offset electrical demand. An efficient all-electric Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system provides simultaneous heating and cooling in different zones, replacing the old gas boiler plant. Two new air handling units have been added to the roof, and two existing units have been refurbished to support ground floor systems and enhance the ventilation strategy for the new facility.

Further sustainability interventions include LED lighting throughout, point-of-use electric water heaters, and secondary glazing to all external windows to improve airtightness and reduce heat loss. Approximately 3,238m² of insulated plasterboard has been applied to internal walls, alongside new roof insulation across all four roof areas.

Electrical infrastructure has also been upgraded with a new substation to support increased demand and solar energy export. These combined measures have resulted in an EPC asset A rating making it a highly energy efficient building – a notable achievement for the refurbishment. The completed building now stands as a benchmark for low-carbon retrofit in the education sector, combining renewable energy, modern insulation, and all-electric systems to support decarbonisation and long-term operational efficiency.

G F Tomlinson also prioritised delivering social value throughout the project and the team engaged directly with the local community, providing eight student site tours involving over 100 learners, 22 mock interviews, and hosting five staff tours with 44 members of college personnel. The project team participated in four local job fairs, supported the Barnsley Apprenticeship Conference, sponsored the Sustainability Award at the Barnsley College Excellence Awards and donated to St George’s Church Food Pantry.

In addition to its community engagement, the project delivered strong local economic benefits – 63% of the workforce was sourced from within 40 miles of the site and 84% of total spend was retained locally within 40 miles. Across the construction phase, over 8,000 miles were travelled by low-emission vehicles or on foot, and 15.6 apprentice weeks were delivered on-site. The project was also awarded a top score on the Considerate Constructors Scheme of 45 out of 45.

The South Yorkshire Institute of Technology is part of a national network of 21 IoTs, bringing together further and higher education providers with employers to address regional and national skills gaps in sectors such as engineering, health, digital and construction. The Barnsley site is a key part of this initiative and is being delivered in partnership with Barnsley College, Sheffield Hallam University, the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, DN Colleges Group, the Sheffield College and RNN Group.

Adrian Grocock, managing director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to deliver this landmark facility for Barnsley College and the wider South Yorkshire IoT. This world-class learning environment reflects the very best in heritage refurbishment, sustainability and future-ready education design. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the client team to deliver a project that meets high technical aspirations while generating lasting benefits for the community.”

Barnsley College Principal and Chief Executive Officer David Akeroyd said: “The opening of the University Centre is a landmark moment for higher-level education in Barnsley and the wider region.

“This project has been years in the making and represents the hard work, vision and commitment of so many colleagues and partners. Together, we have taken a unique building that once stood as a symbol of Barnsley’s mining and technological excellence and reimagined it for the future, while keeping it where it has always historically been – at the cutting-edge of technical education.

“This is an exciting time for the College and all our partners involved in the South Yorkshire IoT – as we look ahead to a future in which our hard work has led to increased opportunities for retraining and upskilling, more accessible and higher-quality jobs, and a productive workforce who are skilled in the right areas.”

