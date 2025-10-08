Glencar to spearhead first phase of VGP Park East Midlands by the M1

Glencar has been appointed principal contractor to design and build the opening phase of VGP Park East Midlands, an 835,000 sq ft logistics development planned near Castle Donington by Junction 24a of the M1.

The initial tranche totals 370,000 sq ft across two speculative units with integrated offices: Unit 3 at 240,000 sq ft and Unit 4 at 130,000 sq ft. Alongside the vertical build, Glencar’s remit covers full site-wide earthworks and the formation of development plateaus to enable later delivery of Units 1 and 2. The package also includes significant infrastructure upgrades, with Section 278 highway works to Netherfield Lane and Tamworth Road, plus external works such as HGV and car parking, access roads and landscaping.

Targeting BREEAM Excellent, the scheme aims to combine robust specification with sustainability measures from day one, setting a standard for subsequent phases.

Peter Goodman, managing director at Glencar, said: “This is an important milestone for Glencar as we embark on our first project with both VGP and Newlands. The VGP Park East Midlands scheme stands out not just for its scale but also for its ambitious sustainability targets and technical complexity. We look forward to bringing our expertise to the table and working collaboratively to deliver a best-in-class logistics park.”

The appointment marks Glencar’s first commission with VGP, the Belgian industrial real estate developer, and with Newlands, acting as development managers. Glencar moved on site in August and is scheduled to reach practical completion at the beginning of October 2026.

The project team features PHP Architects, Avison Young (Manchester) as project manager/quantity surveyor and Stantec as engineer. Jonny Allen, VGP’s UK country manager, added: “VGP appointed Glencar to deliver this scheme after a competitive tender. They’ve made a great start and have already demonstrated their expertise in this sector of real estate development.”

With groundwork preparing future plots and highways improvements baked into phase one, the programme is structured to accelerate the park’s build-out while minimising disruption to the strategic road network.

