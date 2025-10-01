Green light for ‘jewel-like’ 31-storey tower at 130 Fenchurch Street

The City of London Corporation has approved plans for a 31-storey office tower at 130 Fenchurch Street, formerly Fountain House.

Backed by insurance giant Aviva, the scheme will deliver 57,491 sq m of Grade A workspace. Designed with a staggered, jewel-like form, the tower will add a distinct profile to the Square Mile’s cluster of tall buildings.

Demolition of the existing block is scheduled for 2026, with completion targeted for 2030.

Tom Sleigh, chair of the City’s Planning and Transportation Committee, said the project reflects the Corporation’s drive to support growth with high-quality workplaces, public routes and views, and to deliver jobs and best-in-class offices at scale.

