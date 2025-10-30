Higgins Appointed to Deliver New Homes at Lewisham’s Ladywell Park Gardens

Lewisham Council has appointed Higgins as the main contractor for its major new housing development at Ladywell Park Gardens, marking the next step in the regeneration of the former Ladywell Leisure Centre site in south London.

The project will see the creation of 102 high-quality residential apartments, spread across four architecturally designed blocks by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. The development aims to provide a balanced mix of homes, including 47 social rent apartments for families on the council’s housing waiting list, alongside 55 shared ownership properties to help first-time buyers get onto the property ladder.

Planning permission for Ladywell Park Gardens was secured in October 2023, with the scheme forming a key part of Lewisham Council’s ongoing commitment to delivering more affordable homes within the borough. The appointment of Higgins, a contractor with a strong track record in community-focused regeneration, signals an important milestone in turning these plans into reality.

Although the final contract details are still being clarified, early preparatory works have already begun on site. The development is expected to be completed by spring 2028, creating a new residential community designed to meet high standards of sustainability, design quality and accessibility.

Declan Higgins, chief executive of Higgins Group, said: “This development represents an important opportunity to provide much-needed housing while working collaboratively with our partners and the local community. We are proud to be part of a project that will not only deliver new homes but also enhance the wider neighbourhood.”

Once finished, Ladywell Park Gardens will form part of the council’s broader housing strategy, which focuses on tackling the borough’s growing demand for affordable and family-friendly accommodation. The mix of tenures is designed to foster a diverse, inclusive community while ensuring that local residents benefit from the regeneration of underused sites.

With construction activity now underway, the transformation of the former leisure centre into a vibrant new residential hub represents a significant step forward for Lewisham’s housing ambitions – and another example of how local authorities and private contractors are working together to deliver homes that make a lasting difference.

