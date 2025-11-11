BDC

Savills Earth delivers pioneering social impact guides for Salford City Council

Savills Earth has successfully delivered the Pendleton, Eccles and Swinton Social Impact Guides, a landmark commission for Salford City Council that sets a new standard for building capability within the social value economy. The guides provide developers and investors with practical insights to understand local strengths, challenges and real-life opportunities to help ensure all residents benefit from the city’s growth.

Supported by funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, and working alongside Salford CVS, this project represents a bold and innovative approach to embedding social value as a core element of civic infrastructure, moving beyond its traditional role as a planning requirement.

Developed through engagement with over 300 residents, 61 VCFSE (voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise) organisations, and local councillors, the guides are a co-designed framework integrating ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles and aligning with UKGBC guidance. The final product is a practical blueprint for embedding social value across planning, procurement and asset operations, with clear delivery routes and measurement tools aligned to national standards.

Olivia Sutcliffe, Associate Director, Savills Earth, states: “Salford’s leadership in embedding social value at the planning stage sets a new benchmark for ethical, inclusive development. This scalable model rooted in collaboration, accountability and long term stewardship offers a blueprint we hope to see other local authorities adopt.”

Councillor Jack Youd, Deputy City Mayor and Lead Member for Finance, Support Services and Regeneration, adds: “Our mission is to create a brighter future for everyone in Salford, and that begins with listening to our residents and understanding their needs. We’ve worked closely with communities and VCFSE groups to co-produce these place-based guides rooted in local strengths and challenges. They provide developers and investors in Eccles, Swinton, and Pendleton with a framework to help realise our vision of a fairer, greener, healthier and more inclusive Salford. We thank Savills for their expertise and instrumental role in shaping frameworks that will deliver tangible, positive impact for our communities.”

