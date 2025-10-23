Jewson and Jewson Major Build Solutions get cleaning to help protect the nation’s coastlines

Jewson and Jewson Major Build Solutions (MBS) customers, colleagues and suppliers came together in a powerful show of partnership to support the Great British Beach Clean.

Thirteen branch teams took part in the nationwide initiative organised by the Marine Conservation Society, to remove litter, raise awareness, and demonstrate their shared commitment to protect the natural environment.

The Marine Conservation Society helped the teams plan their activities and monitored the waste collected. Their efforts and the data gathered about the waste collected will now be added to national research to help shape future environmental policy and drive positive change.

From St Annes and Blackpool to Scarborough, Mount Batten Beach in Plymouth, and Freshwater East Beach in Pembroke, Jewson and MBS’s teams got customers and suppliers involved as part of their commitment to having strong, positive community relations and to help manage environmental sustainability.

As a responsible business, Jewson understands the broader environmental challenges facing the planet’s oceans. Globally, an estimated 1,480 shipping containers are lost at sea each year (1); these losses can release hazardous materials and plastics into marine ecosystems.

By taking part in the Great British Beach Clean, Jewson is doing its bit to help

mitigate these impacts and protect the places its communities enjoy.

Sabrina Passley, Head of Sustainability at STARK UK, said: “Protecting our natural environment is a responsibility we all share. It’s inspiring to see our teams, customers, and suppliers come together to make a real difference in their local communities.

Initiatives like the Great British Beach Clean show how collective action can drive meaningful change and help us build a more sustainable future.”

