GLP celebrates the legacy of the Lutterworth Community Fund and latest G-Tour charity donations

GLP marked the closing of its Lutterworth Community Fund (the “Fund”), having reached the end of its funding cycle, with a celebratory lunch to recognise the local organisations, sponsors and partners who have helped deliver more than £1.4 million in community support.

The initiative was set up in 2020 by GLP, the developer and owner of Magna Park Lutterworth now part of Ares Management Real Estate, to support the local community, charities and voluntary organisations in and around Magna Park. The Fund has been administered through Lutterworth Area Community Projects Limited (LACPL), which was formally launched on 1 November 2020 with a five-year lifespan to invest in the parishes surrounding Magna Park.

Since inception, the Fund has supported a wide range of local initiatives spanning education, wellbeing, youth services, the environment and local infrastructure. This has included:

£52,000 to the 1st Lutterworth Scout Group

£27,000 to the Lutterworth Volunteer Centre Limited

£22,500 to the Marc Smith Educational Charity

These awards reflect GLP’s long-term commitment to building strong, sustainable relationships in the regions where it operates. GLP remains deeply committed to community investment across the UK through its wider G+ Community programme, which continues to fund and deliver social impact projects linked to GLP developments nationwide.

Alongside the Fund’s local activity, GLP also contributes to national causes through its annual G-Tour cycling challenge, a Europe-wide event that brings together employees, partners and customers to raise money for charity.

The G-Tour’s donations for the last two years have been a combined £45,000 distributed among five UK charities: Dementia UK, LandAid, Parkinson’s UK, The Christie Charity & Mind.

Bruce Topley, Managing Director at GLP UK, said:

“The Lutterworth Community Fund and the G-Tour represent two sides of the same commitment: supporting both the communities around our developments and wider causes that matter to our people and partners.

Over the years, the Fund has provided real and lasting benefits for local organisations, while G-Tour continues to bring together our network to raise vital funds for national charities. The scale of what’s

been achieved reflects the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone involved, from our sponsors and partners to the colleagues who give their time each year. On behalf of everyone at GLP, I want to thank them all for helping us make a meaningful difference, both here in Lutterworth and across the UK”.

The celebratory lunch was attended by representatives from the community partners marking the formal close of the Fund and celebrating the collective achievements it has enabled.

Since its inception, the Lutterworth Community Fund has formed a central part of GLP’s G+ Community programme, the company’s pan-European initiative to deliver social value through local investment, volunteering and fundraising.

