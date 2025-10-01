Mansell welcomes Head of Commercial

Mansell Building Solutions specialist in modern methods in construction (MMC) have recruited Martin Lynch to the newly-created position of Head of Commercial.

Martin joins from Seddon Construction, where he held senior commercial and management positions from January 2020 to June 2025. Prior to joining Seddon, Martin was Commercial Manager for Keepmoat Regeneration before joining ENGIE as Head of Commercial and Operations Education & Public Buildings.

With more than 30 years’ leadership experience in Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management, Martin has built a proven track record in delivering major construction and new-build projects across the education, housing, warehousing, and care sectors. He brings both strategic oversight and hands-on expertise in driving value, quality, and innovation.

In this new role, Martin will support Mansell’s mission to increase the uptake and implementation of off-site construction – balancing commercial imperatives with build quality, programme certainty, and stakeholder priorities. He has a strong background in working within frameworks and long-term partnerships, consistently delivering results that strengthen client relationships and drive repeat business.

Commenting on his appointment, Martin said:

“Mansell is the go-to specialist contractor for panelised construction and MMC in the region. I’m passionate about building capability, improving performance, and contributing to the evolution of the sector – especially in sustainability, modern methods of construction, and future-proofing housing stock. I’m looking forward to seeing what impact I can make on the business so it can continue building high-quality spaces.” said Martin Lynch, Head of Commercial at Mansell Building Solutions.

Angela Mansell, Managing Director, added:

“With an impressive track record across education, housing, warehousing, and care sectors within main contractors, Martin is known for his strategic insight, commercial leadership, and people-first approach. He’s passionate about sustainability, de-risking project delivery, and building high-performing teams that make a real difference.”

Martin’s commercial and leadership experience, along with his contractual and risk management approach will be a welcome addition to our Senior Leadership Team as we work to generate over 100,000m2 of off-site panelised construction the only MMC factory in Greater Manchester, helping the region create over 1,000 spaces each year.

“We’re excited for the impact Martin will have as we continue to grow and evolve – and we know he’ll be a fantastic addition to the Mansell team”.

Established in 1991, Mansell Building Solutions are a specialist contractor using modern methods of construction (MMC) to build high quality spaces in the North. They have over 30 years industry experience in off-site frames and on-site finishes.

Geographically they deliver their finished frame solution across the North West and Frames in the North (Yorks, NE & Mids). Since 2018 they have created over 5,500 spaces for occupation across residential, care, student and leisure sectors including – Aviva Studios, Downley Drive in Ancoats and five affordable Passivhaus schemes in Salford for Seddon Construction.

They are currently working on two iconic developments in Stockport, Cityheart’s Stopford Park for Oak Construction Projects and Academy of Living Well for Rowlinson

