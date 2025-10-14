Panattoni acquires key site in Kent for 1m sq ft+ industrial development

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has acquired a 70-acre site on Lenham, Kent, creating a rare opportunity to deliver large-scale, modern industrial space in a market where demand outstrips supply. The development is expected to attract national and international logistics occupiers.

The site, previously home to Aliaxis and other industrial tenants, offers over 1 million square feet of space. Its location provides direct access to the A20, M20 (Junctions 8 and 9), and M25, enabling fast distribution across the South East, London, and Europe through the nearby ports of Dover, London Gateway, and Medway. From Lenham, more than 40 million postcodes are reachable within four hours and 19 million within two hours, positioning the site as a strategic hub for national supply chains.

Panattoni plans to speculatively develop over 1 million sq ft, named Panattoni Park Maidstone. The development will target BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A+ ratings with net zero construction standards. Occupiers will be able to customise unit sizes and layouts ahead of planning submission, offering flexibility rarely available in the South East.

David McGougan, Development Director at Panattoni, said:

“Panattoni Park Maidstone is a significant addition to our portfolio and addresses the national need for high-quality, flexible industrial space. With strong transport links and access to a skilled workforce, it provides businesses with a location that supports growth, efficiency, and sustainability. The new site builds on this experience, providing occupiers with access to strategically positioned, high-specification space in a highly competitive market.”

Tony Watkins, Head of Development: South East & London at Panattoni said:

“Panattoni has a strong track record of delivering large-scale, sustainable industrial projects across Kent, including Panattoni Park Aylesford, Sittingbourne, and Wrotham. This acquisition further strengthens Panattoni’s role in delivering strategic logistics infrastructure across the UK.”

