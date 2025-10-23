Panattoni acquires the North West’s largest brownfield logistics site

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has exchanged contracts to acquire a prime 30-acre brownfield site at Hardwick Grange, Warrington, representing the largest strategic logistics land purchase in the North West this year.

The site, formerly occupied by Safeway and later Iceland, has been acquired from UK real estate investor and developer, Firethorn, and English Real Estates Ltd.

Located adjacent to Junction 21 of the M6, the property benefits from immediate motorway connectivity, in one of the region’s most established industrial locations.

Panattoni intends to bring forward proposals for a new sustainable logistics park on a speculative basis, replacing the obsolete existing buildings with high-quality, energy-efficient space designed to meet the growing demand for modern accommodation across the North West region.

Dan Burn, Head of Development for the North West and Yorkshire at Panattoni, said: “We are delighted to have acquired this major strategic site in Warrington. The obsolete buildings are at the end of their economic life, and our intention is to bring forward a high-quality, sustainable redevelopment that reflects both the site’s potential and its importance to the local economy. We look forward to working collaboratively with Warrington Borough Council and our planning consultants, Lichfields, to refine our proposals ahead of submitting a planning application early next year.”

The redevelopment will target BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and EPC ‘A’ ratings, reflecting Panattoni’s commitment to sustainability and Net Zero Carbon standards in construction. The scheme will also aim to deliver significant local economic benefits through job creation, enhanced landscaping, and improved accessibility.

Brownfield regeneration continues to represent a substantial proportion of Panattoni’s UK investment activity, accounting for 2m sq ft of the company’s project acquisitions this year. The Warrington development reinforces Panattoni’s focus on repurposing redundant industrial land in established urban markets, driving sustainable growth while supporting regional employment.

DTRE advised Panattoni on the transaction, with CMS providing legal counsel.

For more information, please visit: www.panattoni.co.uk/warrington

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals