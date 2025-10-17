Pexhurst Combines Net Zero Ambitions with Local Impact at Greater London Business Park

A MAJOR warehouse refurbishment and extension at Crayfields Business Park in Bromley has been completed by leading fit out and refurbishment main contractor Pexhurst, creating a new business hub with 30 self-contained office suites designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, flexible workspace.

The multi-million pound development funded by Legal & General will be operated by FOUNDRY, with a flexible configuration offering spaces that can cater to businesses seeking smaller, adaptable units in the micro-enterprise and serviced office sectors. The newly named ‘FOUNDRY Bromley’ also provides shared infrastructure and flexible leasing for growing businesses – giving them hybrid spaces for light manufacturing, storage and distribution of products.

The construction programme included a full internal refurbishment of the disused commercial property, a single-storey extension with a green roof, and a design approach that supports L&G’s ambition to achieve carbon net zero, including the use of low carbon floor finishes, green roof, solar PV and recycled raised access floor.

Dan Beadle, senior contracts/commercial manager at Pexhurst, said: “The expanding entrepreneurial and gig economy fuels the need for more flexible and sustainable units, such as those recently delivered in Bromley. From food preparation businesses to furniture makers, many enterprises now require hybrid spaces supporting light manufacturing, storage, and distribution – with these businesses thriving on shared infrastructure and the ability to grow without relocating.

“Our latest project completion shows how we can combine new micro-industrial workspace development with a meaningful social value legacy. The business hub we have delivered gives smaller occupiers high-quality spaces that can evolve with their needs, but at the same time our community engagement has helped ensure the project delivers a positive and lasting impact for the local area.”

While delivering works at Crayfields Business Park, contractor Pexhurst maintained an impactful social value strategy through a programme of initiatives benefitting the local community and environment. This included donations to St Barnabas’ Community Fridge in St Paul’s Cray, healthy eating sessions for site operatives, and ecological enhancements such as mulch contributions which support hedgehog habitats.

One of the most celebrated initiatives was an art competition with students from the nearby Riverside SEND School. Inspired by themes of nature and community, the winning artwork was displayed on site hoardings during construction, helping to showcase local creativity and strengthen community connections.

Adam Walker, co-founder at FOUNDRY, said: “With my partners Legal & General, we are beyond excited to bring FOUNDRY to Bromley. Our space offers startups and fast-growing businesses future ready, micro urban logistics spaces and workshops to grow. This could be an Etsy seller looking for their first space to move out of their spare room or an ecommerce company looking for a small logistics hub and office. FOUNDRY Bromley will provide locals with a business hub: an eclectic mix multi sector business, backed by community and business focused events.”

Earlier this year Pexhurst completed a similar scheme of works on Unit 21 at Crayfields Business Park, which saw more than 10,200 sq ft of office and warehouse space upgraded through the improvement of facilities and energy systems.

Gareth Bacon, MP for Orpington, visited Crayfields Business Park in September to view both FOUNDRY Bromley and Unit 21 – recognising the achievements in sustainable refurbishment and community-focused delivery.To learn more about Pexhurst, visit https://www.pexhurst.co.uk/

