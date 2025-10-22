Polypipe Building Services achieves 10% efficiency leap with £3m injection moulding investment

Polypipe Building Services has completed a £3m upgrade of its manufacturing capabilities with the installation of twelve new Engel injection moulding machines at its Aylesford facility. The investment has delivered a 10% improvement in overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and a 26% increase in energy efficiency.

The investment, spread across the last twelve months, has delivered a significant step change in production efficiency in what is a sector that typically evolves at a steady pace. Polypipe Building Services now operates at 85% OEE, a level that strengthens its ability to meet tighter project schedules and ensure reliable product availability for contractors working on complex commercial developments.

Of the twelve new machines, ten are dedicated PVC injection moulding machines, while two are versatile general-purpose models capable of manufacturing both PVC and HDPE components. With Engel’s tie-bar-less technology, the new machines offer a larger and more flexible moulding area, which allows smaller units to handle bigger tools with ease. This versatility means fewer tool changes, less wear on the moulds, and greater production efficiency that delivers energy savings in every production run.

The investment has already translated into lower scrap rates and reduced downtime, helping customers benefit from shorter lead times, more consistent quality and a reduced carbon footprint on their projects.

Steve Tulett, Operations Manager at Polypipe Building Services, said: “For an industry that has performed steadily for decades, achieving a 10% uplift in overall equipment effectiveness in just twelve months is a rare and significant milestone. These improvements directly support our customers by enabling faster delivery, improved consistency and lower embodied carbon in the systems we supply.

“The new machines at our Aylesford site also strengthen our wider sustainability efforts. Improved energy efficiency and reduced material waste complement our existing initiatives such as prefabrication, our EPD programme, and our ongoing work to support customers in meeting their net zero goals.”

This upgrade underlines Polypipe Building Services’ commitment to investing in advanced technologies that enhance efficiency, reliability and sustainability across its operations. By reducing both operational and embedded carbon, the business is supporting contractors and developers in delivering high-performance building projects with lower environmental impact.

To learn more about Polypipe Building Services’ sustainability initiatives, visit: https://www.polypipe.com/sustain

