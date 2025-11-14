Klober marks 25 years of pioneering vapour permeable membrane

Leading manufacturer of roofing accessories, Klober, is celebrating 25 years of its Permo Forte 145 underlay, one of the first vapour permeable membranes to transform the UK roofing market.

When launched back in the late 1990s, this type of vapour permeable membrane represented a turning point in roofing design. Permo Forte offered a breathable alternative to traditional bitumen felts, helping contractors tackle widespread condensation issues that had long affected roof performance and building longevity.

Permo Forte 145 was BBA certified as a vapour permeable (Low Resistance) membrane as early as 2000. At a time when the market for this new technology was still in its infancy, this was a huge milestone, offering a certified solution designed to help let harmful water vapour escape from the roof.

The pioneering technology includes a grid-reinforced, four-layer vapour permeable membrane, which gives it increased tensile strength to reduce the risk of accidental damage and nail tears. The membrane’s Low Resistance (LR) design also aids the ventilation process by allowing moisture to escape from roofspaces while preventing external water ingress.

Its technical strength has underpinned its long-standing success, especially trusted for high-stakes restorations. The Church of All Saints in Winterton was a project of significant importance, with the Grade-1 listed building undergoing extensive, lottery-funded repairs. With a strong industry reputation, Permo Forte was specified for the project to provide a reliable and durable solution.

Nick King, Portfolio Manager at Klober, said: “A heritage of invention, quality, and reliability has been the foundation of Permo Forte 145’s reputation and longevity. Originally designed to help tackle condensation, its strength and breathability also provide increased energy efficiency and strong wind protection, making it an ideal choice for roofing in the UK.”

Suitable for cold and warm roofs, the Permo Forte 145 underlay is BBA approved. Additionally, all products supplied by Klober are covered by a 10-year guarantee against manufacturing defects.

To find out more about Permo Forte 145 and its 25-year legacy

