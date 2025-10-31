Revo Strengthens Board with Dual Appointments to Drive Retail Evolution

Toby Bromige Smals and Nick Thornron

Revo, the leading forum for UK retail-led mixed-use real estate, has announced two significant additions to its executive board as it continues to guide the evolution of the nation’s retail and leisure environments.

The organisation has appointed Toby Ogilvie Smals, director of retail investments at Savills, and Nick Thornton, founder of Aver PR, as new board directors. Both bring extensive experience and complementary expertise to Revo’s leadership at a pivotal time for the sector.

At Savills, Ogilvie Smals leads the acquisition and disposal of retail assets for a wide client base spanning institutions, private equity firms, property companies and asset managers. Having joined Savills as a graduate in 2005, he now draws on more than two decades of experience in the investment market.

Meanwhile, Thornton, who founded Aver PR, provides strategic communications advice across the built environment, working with some of the UK’s leading property owners, investors, and advisors. With over 30 years in the sector, his background in reputation management and stakeholder engagement adds a valuable dimension to Revo’s board.

Commenting on his appointment, Ogilvie Smals said: “I’m delighted to be joining Revo at a time when the retail and leisure built environment is evolving rapidly in response to shifting consumer behaviours, capital flows and placemaking priorities. I’m looking forward to supporting Revo’s mission by strengthening industry engagement, driving membership growth and helping shape a commercially and socially resilient future for our urban spaces.”

Thornton added: “It is a privilege to be joining the recharged Revo board. Retail and leisure destinations have never been more relevant than they are now. Not only are they key drivers of the economy, but they also play a central role in society. Revo’s ambition is to become the recognised voice that champions the excellence and collective contribution of the sector, and I am delighted to play a role in achieving that.”

The appointments follow Revo’s governance reshuffle earlier this year, which saw Vivienne King named chair of the executive board. She said: “Toby and Nick’s appointments further reinforce the strength of our board, representing senior expertise across investment, PR, consultancy, sustainability and market intelligence – all vital to shaping the transformative future of the UK’s retail and leisure landscape.”

