Lakeside North Harbour welcomes two new appointments

Lakeside North Harbour (Lakeside), Portsmouth’s leading workspace, managed by Avison Young, has appointed two new members.



Asia Torr joins as a Customer Service Apprentice, working in the Workplace Experience team at Lakeside while undertaking a Level 3 apprenticeship with HTP Apprenticeship College. In her day to day role, Asia welcomes visitors and occupiers, manages meeting room bookings, and ensures that events and meetings run smoothly, including catering and technical setup.



Asia has recently attended a three-day induction in Birmingham, where she joined new starters from across the UK for training and networking.



Also joining the team is Gemma Abraham, who transitioned from the Workplace Experience team into a new role as a Marketing Apprentice. After seven years at Lakeside, Gemma is now part of the marketing team, supporting campaigns, events, and occupier engagement across the business campus.



Motivated by personal growth and inspired by the career journeys of colleagues, Gemma started the 18-month apprenticeship programme. She has so far led Lakeside’s Recycle Week campaign, which included daily activities, digital content, talks with occupiers, and more.



Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: "It's fantastic to see both Gemma and Asia grow within Lakeside. Their energy, passion, and enthusiasm bring real value to our team, and their appointments are part of a wider investment in our people and in enhancing the occupier experience at Lakeside."



“Both Gemma and Asia have brought great energy, creativity, and enthusiasm to the team. It’s exciting to see talent growing within the business, and both appointments are part of a wider focus on nurturing careers, expanding our capabilities, and delivering even more value to our clients and occupiers.”



Gemma Abraham, Marketing Executive at Lakeside North Harbour, added: “I was inspired by seeing others progress at Lakeside and knew I wanted to learn something new. Working in front of house gave me a great foundation in building relationships, and I’m excited to build on that in a more creative and strategic way. I’ve already had the chance to lead a Recycle Week campaign, organising daily activities, creating content, and working directly with occupiers – and I’m really enjoying the variety and freedom the role brings.”



Asia Torr, Customer Service Apprentice at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “I’ve been at Lakeside for just over eight weeks, and I already feel like part of the team. I’m learning so much through the apprenticeship and getting to understand all aspects of front of house service.”



These appointments reflect Lakeside’s continued investment in its people and its ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional workplace experience for everyone.



