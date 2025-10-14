The Guinness Partnership celebrates topping out at Trinity Road development

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, held an event to celebrate the topping out of its Trinity Road development in Bristol.

Kevin Williams, Group Director of Development & Commercial Services at The Guinness Partnership, was joined by senior colleagues from the development team, as well as representatives from Hill’s project team and Avon and Somerset Police, to mark the occasion.

The homes have been built on the old Trinity Road Police Station site with a new police station on the ground floor. Avon and Somerset Police agreed the sale of the site because it no longer met the needs of the local community, police officers and staff.

Award-winning housebuilder, The Hill Group, is constructing the homes which, when complete, will provide 104 high-quality one, two and three-bedroom apartments for social rent, to help meet the strong need for affordable housing within the City of Bristol.

This important affordable housing development is being delivered with financial help and partnership working from both Bristol City Council and Homes England. The council has awarded £1.5m of capital funding from its Strategic Community Infrastructure funding budget towards the cost of redelivering a police facility on the site, and a further £1.6m through its Affordable Housing Funding policy to support the delivery of the scheme as social rent.

Kevin Williams, Group Director of Development & Commercial Services at The Guinness Partnership said: “The topping out at Trinity Road is an important step towards the delivery of our 104 new, high-quality social rent homes in Bristol. We are grateful for the significant investment by Bristol City council and Homes England, and we would like to thank our contractor, The Hill Group, and Avon and Somerset Police who have worked with us on the project.”

Bristol East Neighbourhood Chief Insp Serena Serjeant said: “Trinity Road has been the home of our east Bristol police station for decades and we’re excited to return to the original site in 2027 when the development works have concluded.

“Since vacating the site in 2023, we have maintained a visible presence in the area and continue to work with our stakeholders, partners and community leaders to ensure the needs of local residents are met.

“While we await the completion of our new base, we continue to parade out of The Bridewell Police Station, Fishponds Police Station and Kenneth Steel House.

“We look forward to returning home and this topping out ceremony is the first step on the homeward bound journey.”

Allan O’Brien, Regional Director at The Hill Group, comments: “We are pleased to be working with The Guinness Partnership on the Trinity Road project, where we are delivering 104 high-quality, energy-efficient homes for social rent in a city facing a critical housing shortage. The inclusion of a new, improved police station will also provide a valuable community asset to support local safety and wellbeing.

“Celebrating the topping out ceremony alongside our partners was a proud moment and an important milestone in the delivery of this transformative development for Bristol.”

