Lovell Partnerships strengthens partnership with Together Housing to deliver 66 affordable homes in Hornsea

Lovell Partnerships has reaffirmed its strong relationship with Together Housing through a new phase of affordable homes in East Yorkshire.

The 66-home development, located on Cliff Road in Hornsea, marks an exciting new chapter for both organisations as they work together to deliver a high-quality, sustainable community for local people. Construction is now progressing well, following a renewed commitment to complete the scheme and provide a diverse mix of homes for the area.

The new gas-free development will include a range of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes, as well as bungalows designed to meet the needs of residents aged 55 and over.

All homes will also feature air source heat pumps and solar PV panels, supporting Together Housing’s Net Zero ambitions and aligning with the developer’s commitment to building more energy-efficient homes.

Of the 66 affordable homes being delivered, 26 will be managed and sold for shared ownership via Together Homes, part of the Together Housing Group, helping first-time buyers take their next step onto the property ladder. The development will also feature a children’s play area, green spaces, private gardens, and off-road parking, creating a welcoming and inclusive new neighbourhood.

David Ward, Managing Director for the North at Lovell Partnerships, said:

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Together Housing to deliver much-needed affordable and shared ownership homes in Hornsea. Collaborating with like-minded partners who share our values and commitment to sustainable community growth is central to how we work. This development is a fantastic example of how partnership working can make a real difference for local people.”

Dai Howells, Assistant Director of Development at Together Housing, said:

“We value the partnerships we’ve built with contractors like Lovell Partnerships, which is why we’re thrilled to be working together again on this quality development. Lovell Partnerships shares our forward-thinking and environmentally conscious approach, and together we’re not just building houses, we’re creating homes and communities that will thrive for generations.”

Funded by Homes England, the Hornsea development continues the developer’s long-standing track record of delivering affordable, sustainable homes that meet local housing needs and support communities across the North.

