Wingstop signs at Silverburn as leisure push accelerates

Wingstop will open its third Glasgow restaurant at Silverburn this December, taking a 3,606 sq ft unit as the centre continues to expand its food and leisure offer.

The deal forms part of a sustained repositioning of the south-west Glasgow destination. Over the past three years Silverburn has more than doubled its F&B and leisure footprint from 75,000 sq ft to 168,000 sq ft, anchored by the arrival of flagship bowling concept King Pins in July. The strategy is aimed at deepening dwell time and broadening appeal beyond pure retail, with a pipeline focused on high-growth operators.

Managed by Eurofund Group and owned by Henderson Park, Silverburn has been selectively reconfigured to create modern, right-sized space for brands with strong regional draw. Wingstop’s addition complements an evolving mix that targets families, groups and evening trade, strengthening the centre’s position as a regional destination.

Wingstop entered the UK in 2018 and has been recognised as the nation’s fastest-growing restaurant group for three consecutive years in The Sunday Times 100, making it a sought-after tenant for landlords seeking experiential offers that drive frequency.

Henderson Park and Eurofund Group were advised by Culverwell and Time Retail Partners on the letting.

(Image: Newsquest)

