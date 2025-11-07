Aldi ramps up pre-Christmas push with 16 new stores across the UK

Aldi is stepping up its growth plans ahead of the festive season, confirming it will open 16 new supermarkets by 12 December. The programme forms part of a £650m investment in its UK estate during 2025 and sits within a wider £1.6bn commitment over the next two years, as the grocer targets around 40 new stores annually.

The latest openings will extend Aldi’s reach into busy urban locations and growing commuter towns, bringing more shoppers within easy reach of the discounter’s low-price offer.

New stores are planned for:

Location Area / Street Philadelphia Tyne and Wear Liverpool Pendle Drive Market Rasen Gallamore Lane Kirkintilloch McGavigans Road (Scotland) Billericay Queens Park Avenue London Kentish Town Arbroath Dundee Road Cheadle The Green Baillieston Boghall Road Hove Old Shoreham Road Pershore Pershore Market Gloucestershire Riverside Retail Park Northallerton North Yorkshire Uxbridge Harefield Road Daventry Northamptonshire London Old Kent Road

The roll-out continues Aldi’s strategy of adding capacity where demand is strongest, with a blend of high-street, retail park and neighbourhood sites. The investment will also support local employment and supply chains in the run-up to Christmas, traditionally the busiest period for the sector.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we’re focused on making affordable, high-quality food accessible to as many people as possible – and opening new stores is at the heart of how we do that. Launching 16 new stores in just over five weeks is a significant milestone for our business and a clear demonstration of the pace and ambition behind our growth plans. It means more communities will benefit from Aldi’s value and choice in the weeks ahead and beyond.”

With grocery price sensitivity still front of mind for many households, Aldi’s expansion underscores the competitive pressure on the UK’s food retailers. The imminent openings will give the chain a broader national footprint as it prepares for the key Christmas trading period and positions the business for sustained growth into 2026.

