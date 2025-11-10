Places for London grows high street portfolio with Brixton retail acquisition

Places for London, Transport for London’s property company, has added a prominent Brixton retail block to its growing portfolio as it continues to invest in income-generating assets across the capital.

The properties, at 421–457 Brixton Road, sit directly adjacent to Brixton Underground Station and include a parade of well-known high street brands. Current tenants include HSBC, Five Guys, Sainsbury’s and Argos, with the acquisition also taking in an associated service yard to the rear.

Places for London said the deal supports its strategy to unlock long-term revenue streams that can be reinvested back into London’s transport network. By owning and managing well-located commercial assets, the company aims to generate sustainable income while helping to maintain vibrant, accessible high streets.

The Brixton purchase is the organisation’s third major retail acquisition in recent years, following previous deals for Buck Street Market in Camden and 19–33 Liverpool Street in the City. Together, these assets form part of a broader programme to make better use of TfL’s estate, support local economies and deliver value for Londoners.

TW Keil acted on behalf of the vendor, while Green & Partners advised Places for London on the transaction.

